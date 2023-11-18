Japan’s Oda proves too strong for Nael

Ahmed Nael Qureshi of Pakistan can be seen at the J-30 ITF Junior International at the PTF/SDA Complex courts. —x/ Muneeb313_

ISLAMABAD: Japan’s Yoshito Oda proved too strong for Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK), winning the boys’ singles title in the J-30 ITF Junior International at the PTF/SDA Complex courts Friday.

Oda won 6-4, 6-2, looking too dominant with the cross-court and down-the-line shots. In the girls’ singles final, Viktoriia Sedova (RUS) edged out Saajida Razick (SRI) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 to win the title. Razick won the first leg against the same player but the Russian came back strongly in the second leg to win it.

While, in the boys doubles final, Thanathip Poti (THA) / Kamonpanyakorn Thadapong(THA) beat Toki Adachi (JPN) / Yoshito ODA(JPN) 6-4,7-6(3) to win the title.

Victoria Sedova(RUS) / Anastasia Melnikova(RSU) got the better of Bihar Kilic(TUR)/Saajida Razick(SRI) 6-2,2-6 (10-6) in the girls’ doubles final, to lift the title.

Advocate Majid Bashir SEVP-ITA was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and Sohail Bulent was the guest of honour. The closing ceremony was also attended by Col. Gul Rehman[R] Secretary-General-PTF, Tufail Cheema SEVP-ITA, Arif Qureshi Secretary-ITA, Khalil Chughtai Treasuere-PTF, Ahsan Zaidi Treasurer-ITA and a large number of players, coaches, parents and tennis lovers. Results: Boys singles final: Yoshito Oda (JPN) bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-4, 6-2.