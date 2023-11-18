Vegas GP opening practice cut short after manhole cover comes loose

A work crew hammers in sand used to fill a drain hole on the track after trouble with the drain cover halted the first practice session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. — AFP

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Grand Prix suffered an embarrassing first night when the opening practice on the new circut was abandoned after just nine minutes on Thursday because of a loose drain cover.

Carlos Sainz was forced to a stop in his Ferrari after hitting the cover, resulting in a red flag and damage to the front of his car on what should have been a triumphant return for F1 to Vegas after two races in 1981 and 1982.

Video footage showed sparks flying from the bottom of Sainz’s car after it hit what organisers called a “water valve cover”. After some delay organisers announced that the session would not be resumed.

“Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all of the other manhole covers, which will take some time,” the governing FIA said in a statement.