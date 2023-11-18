Vegas GP opening practice cut short after manhole cover comes loose

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Grand Prix suffered an embarrassing first night when the opening practice on the new circut was abandoned after just nine minutes on Thursday because of a loose drain cover.
Carlos Sainz was forced to a stop in his Ferrari after hitting the cover, resulting in a red flag and damage to the front of his car on what should have been a triumphant return for F1 to Vegas after two races in 1981 and 1982.
Video footage showed sparks flying from the bottom of Sainz’s car after it hit what organisers called a “water valve cover”. After some delay organisers announced that the session would not be resumed.
“Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all of the other manhole covers, which will take some time,” the governing FIA said in a statement.
Pakistan's newly-appointed Test captain Shan Masood expresses joy after scoring runs in this undated photo. —...
Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB management committee. — APP FileLAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB...
Centre of attention: India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. — AFP FileAHMEDABAD: Rohit Sharma’s...
'Going to be loud': Australia's Mitchell Starc. — AFP File KOLKATA: Australia’s Mitchell Starc believes...
Leading from the front: India captain Rohit Sharma. — AFPAHMEDABAD: India face Australia in what promises to be a...
'Nothing like a choke': South Africa's players react after losing to Australia on Thursday. — AFP KOLKATA: South...