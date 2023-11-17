National basketball to kick off from 20th

Representational image. — APP File

ISLAMABAD: The National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023 is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 24 at the Government College University in Lahore under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

Top eight teams from across the country will be seen in action in the National Men’s Basketball Championship organised by the Punjab Basketball Association. All the arrangements have been completed for the successful five-day championship.

Eight teams are divided into two groups as Pool “A” comprises defending champion Army, POF, PAF, Faisalabad while Wapda, Lahore, Navy and Islamabad are included in Pool “B”.

Four matches will be played daily during pool as well as the top two teams of each group will qualify for the knockout round. The semi-finals will be held on November 23rd while the final of the championship will be played on November 24th.

Schedule: Nov 20 (Day-1): Army vs Faisalabad; Wapda vs Islamabad; POF vs PAF; Lahore vs Navy.

Nov 21 (Day-2): Army vs PAF; Navy Vs Wapda; Faisalabad Vs POF, Islamabad vs Lahore. Nov 22 (Day-3): POF vs Army; Faisalabad Vs PAF; Wapda Vs Lahore, Navy vs Islamabad.