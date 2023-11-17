Former Davis Cup players to figure in Masters Cup

Representational image. — APP File

ISLAMABAD: Two former Pakistan Davis Cup players have been drawn to play in the ITF Masters Championship 2023 scheduled at Cliff Royal Resort Pattaya (Thailand) from November 18th to 24 in the 60+ singles and doubles categories.

Former Davis Cup player Hameedul Haq has already reached Thailand while Rashid Malik is due to arrive on Friday to compete in the event. The event will be staged at the Hard Courts of the Club.

Hameed is pitted against Indian Manoj Khanna in the first round on Saturday while Rashid Malik will play against Gilberto Miretllo (Italy) the same day.

The tournament will be followed by the second leg of ITF Masters at the Greta Sports Club from November 25th to December 1, also in Pattaya (Thailand).