Ali reaches OK Estate & Builders Tennis final

KARACHI: M Ali reached the final of men’s singles at OK Estate & Builders Tennis Championship at Union Club here on Thursday.
In the semifinal, Ali thrashed Hasnain 8-1.
Ismail Aftab beat Laraib Shamsi 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal of juniors 17 singles.
In the semifinals of under-11 singles, Syed Abdullah defeated Tariq Rafi 4-2, 2-4, 4-0 and Syed Sufyan smashed Keeyan Bus 4-0, 2-4, 4-0.
In the semifinal of men’s doubles, Eibad Sarwar and Ahsan Ahmed won against M Ali and Tahir 8-6.
