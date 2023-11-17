Australia hammer BD in WC qualifier

Leicester City's Harry Souttar opened teh scoring for Australia against Bangladesh. — AFP

MELBOURNE: Substitute Jamie Maclaren hit a second-half hat-trick as Australia crushed Bangladesh 7-0 to kick off Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with a bang on Thursday.

Leicester City defender Harry Souttar´s fourth-minute header set the tone in Melbourne as the Socceroos enjoyed a perfect start in their bid to make the expanded 48-team tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mitchell Duke added two more and Brandon Borrello was also on target as the hosts raced 4-0 clear by the break, before Maclaren´s second-half bonanza, all well-taken tap-ins.

“Seven goals, but it could have been more, for me too, but three points and we move on,” said Maclaren.

“I´m not even sure (goalkeeper) Maty (Ryan) had a save to make so proud of the team, but we obviously know the next games are going to be harder.” Australia are also pitted in Group I with Palestine and Lebanon, who meet in Sharjah later.