Australia hammer BD in WC qualifier

MELBOURNE: Substitute Jamie Maclaren hit a second-half hat-trick as Australia crushed Bangladesh 7-0 to kick off Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with a bang on Thursday.
Leicester City defender Harry Souttar´s fourth-minute header set the tone in Melbourne as the Socceroos enjoyed a perfect start in their bid to make the expanded 48-team tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Mitchell Duke added two more and Brandon Borrello was also on target as the hosts raced 4-0 clear by the break, before Maclaren´s second-half bonanza, all well-taken tap-ins.
“Seven goals, but it could have been more, for me too, but three points and we move on,” said Maclaren.
“I´m not even sure (goalkeeper) Maty (Ryan) had a save to make so proud of the team, but we obviously know the next games are going to be harder.” Australia are also pitted in Group I with Palestine and Lebanon, who meet in Sharjah later.
Representational image. — APP FileISLAMABAD: The National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023 is scheduled to be...
The logo of the Olympic Council of Asia . —olympics.comISLAMABAD: The Olympic Council of Asia has postponed the 6th...
Representational image. — APP FileISLAMABAD: Two former Pakistan Davis Cup players have been drawn to play in the...
The image shows a photo from the inauguration of the OK Estate & Builders Tennis Championship at Union Club on Nov 11,...
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals in Turin. —...
The screengrab shows a glimpse of a match between the Peshawar Region and the FATA Region played on Nov 16, 2023....