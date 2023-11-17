Shan expresses gratitude for Test captaincy

Shan Masood. — Facebook/Yorkshire County Cricket Club (Official)

LAHORE: Shan Masood, the newly appointed captain of the Pakistan Test team, has extended his thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for entrusting him with the leadership role.

In a statement, Shan Masood highlighted the challenges and responsibilities associated with Test cricket, emphasising that it is a demanding format. He stressed the collective responsibility of the team to move forward together and outlined the objective of playing a distinctive brand of cricket that will become synonymous with their identity.

Accepting the leadership role, he committed to playing a style of cricket that resonates with fans, expressing confidence that Pakistani cricket enthusiasts will rally behind the team. He pledged to deliver improved results and foster a connection with supporters through their on-field performances.

T20I captain Shaheen stresses unity

Pakistan’s newly-appointed T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has expressed excitement at being appointed the national T20 cricket team captain.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Shaheen thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the fans for their trust and support.

He emphasised the significance of unity within the team, stating, “Our success lies in unity, trust, and relentless effort. We are not just a team; we are a brotherhood, a family. Together, we rise!”

Injured Naseem ruled out of Australia tour

National fast bowler Naseem Shah, recovering from a shoulder injury, has been officially ruled out of the upcoming Australia tour.

An official of the PCB revealed that although his rehabilitation is progressing well, he is yet to resume bowling.

Naseem Shah, who sustained the injury during the Asia Cup, has been advised six weeks of rest, and while he has commenced light exercises, full recovery to resume bowling is expected to take more time. The 22-year-old is likely to achieve 100% fitness in preparation for the series against New Zealand.

His absence during the World Cup was considered a significant setback for the Pakistan team. With the series against Australia set to commence on December 14.