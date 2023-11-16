India-NZ World Cup semi-final in ‘pitch switch’ controversy

India captain Rohit Sharma (right) and coach Rahul Dravid inspect the pitch at the Wankhede before the semi-final. —AFP

MUMBAI: The World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday was being played on a used pitch, sparking concerns the tournament hosts had tried to manipulate conditions in their favour.

Both Britain´s Daily Mail and Cricinfo reported the match was initially supposed to be played on pitch seven, the central strip at the Wankhede Stadium, a surface unused in the group stages.

However, the game was switched to pitch six, the surface used for South Africa´s 229-run win over England on October 21, and India´s 302-run victory over Sri Lanka on November 2. According to the International Cricket Council´s tournament playing conditions, the relevant ground authority -- in this case the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) - “is responsible for the selection and preparation of the pitch” before any given match”. The Mail claimed the ICC´s independent pitch consultant Andy Atkinson was frustrated by changes to pre-tournament plans. The semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in England were played on fresh pitches, but used strips were provided for the semi-finals of last year´s T20 World Cup in Australia.