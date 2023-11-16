Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his 50th century, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most number of ODI centuries at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India on November 15, 2023. —AFP

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 50th One-day International hundred and Mohammed Shami took seven wickets to help India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the World Cup final on Wednesday.

Kohli made 117 to surpass the ODI century record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shreyas Iyer clubbed a rapid 105 in a commanding total of 397-4.

New Zealand were then dismissed for 327 despite Daryl Michell´s 134 with paceman Shami taking a sensational career-best 7-57.

The Black Caps had hope of an improbable win during a third-wicket stand of 181 between captain Kane Williamson and Mitchell at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shami, however, all but ended the chase with two wickets in three balls during the 33rd over. Star batsman Williamson fell for 69 when he flicked Shami -- who had dropped him on 52 -- straight to Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg.

And 220-3 became 220-4 when Shami had Tom Latham lbw for a duck. Shami then went on to better his previous ODI best of 5-18 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede earlier in the tournament by dismissing Mitchell, Southee and last man Lockie Ferguson.

Kohli put on 163 with Iyer, who made 105 off just 70 balls, including four fours and eight sixes.

“It feels like a dream. Too good to be true,” said Kohli. “For me the most important thing is to make my team win. I´ve been given a role this tournament and I´m trying to dig deep.”

Tendulkar hailed Kohli´s “skill and passion”. “I couldn´t be happier that an Indian broke my record,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake.” Former India captain Kohli had earlier added 93 runs with opener Shubman Gill, who retired hurt on 79 but returned in the last over to finish 80 not out.

New Zealand´s bowlers were largely powerless to contain the onslaught after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss. Veteran paceman Tim Southee took three wickets but conceded 100 runs in 10 overs, with left-arm quick Trent Boult going for 86 in 10.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner´s 0-51 in 10, including the lone maiden of the innings, was positively economical by comparison. But the day belonged to Kohli, looking to guide two-time champions India into Sunday´s final against either Australia or South Africa, on the ground where he and Tendulkar won the 2011 World Cup.

India had won all nine of their pool games leading up to this match against New Zealand, who beat them in a rain-affected 2019 semi-final spanning two days in Manchester.

There was controversy at the start on Wednesday following revelations the match was being played on a used, rather than fresh, pitch. Opener Rohit set the tone for the innings with a quickfire 47 before a skyed drive off Southee was well caught by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson running back from mid-off.

New Zealand thought they had number three Kohli out for a second-ball duck, lbw to Southee. But a review of an original not out decision revealed an inside edge and Kohli was off the mark with a boundary.

Former captain Kohli completed a 59-ball fifty, including four fours before going down the pitch to drive Southee over long-on for six. A two off Ferguson then took Kohli to his landmark hundred, his third of the tournament.

Kohli had the faced 106 balls, hitting eight fours and a six in his 279th ODI innings, with Tendulkar leading the applause as he bowed towards his childhood hero.

Dropped on 107, Kohli was eventually out for 117 when he pulled Tim Southee low to Devon Conway at deep square leg.

Iyer launched occasional left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra for several huge sixes as he scored a second successive hundred before he holed out off Boult.In Sunday´s final, India will face either Australia or South Africa who play their semi-final on Thursday.

India won the toss

India innings

Rohit c Williamson b Southee 47

Gill not out 80

Kohli c Conway b Southee 117

Iyer c Mitchell b Boult 105

KL Rahul not out 39

Suryakumar c Phillips b Southee 1

Extras(b 1, lb 1, w 6) 8

Total: (4 wickets, 50 overs) 397

Did not bat: Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Kuldeep, Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-71, 1-164, 2-327, 3-381, 4-382

Bowling: Boult 10-0-86-1, Southee 10-0-100-3, Santner 10-1-51-0, Ferguson 8-0-65-0, Ravindra 7-0-60-0, Phillips 5-0-33-0

New Zealand innings

Conway c Rahul b Shami 13

Ravindra c Rahul b Shami 13

Williamson c Yadav b Shami 69

Mitchell c Jadeja b Shami 134

Latham lbw b Shami 0

Phillips c Jadeja b Bumrah 41

Chapman c Jadeja b Kuldeep 2

Santner c Sharma b Siraj 8

Southee c Rahul b Shami 9

Boult not out 2

Ferguson c Rahul b Shami 6

Extras: (b 5, lb 5, nb 1, w 19) 30

Total: (all out, 48.5 overs) 327

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-39, 3-220, 4-220, 5-295, 6-298, 7-306 , 8-319, 9-321, 10-327

Bowling: Bumrah 10-1-64-1, Siraj 9-0-78-1, Shami 9.5-0-57-7, Jadeja 10-0-63-0, Kuldeep 10-0-56-1

Result: India won by 70 runs

Player of the match: Shami

Umpires: Illingworth, Tucker