Nael lone local survivor in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Nael Qureshi emerged as lone local survivor in the ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis Championships II as the event entered the semis stage here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Nael beat Toki Adachi (JPN) 6-2, 6-3 in the quarter-finals. All other Pakistan players lost the quarters in a one-sided affair. Nael played consistently well throughout the match and never let his Japanese opponent take control.

In the boys doubles event, Salar Khan and Hamza Aasim (PAK) upset 3rd seeds Hamza Roman and Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 2-6, 6-4(10-4) in a closely fought, exciting match. Results: Boys’ singles quarter-finals: Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Toki Adachi (JPN) 6-2, 6-3; Kamonpanyakorn Thadapong(THA) bt Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-3, 6-3; Yoshito ODA(JPN) bt M. Hamza Aasim (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Zaidh Zihar (SRI) bt Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-2, 6-2.

Girls’ singles quarter-finals: Sajidda Razick (SRI) bt Phitchayapak Srimuk(THA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Bahar Kilic (TUR) bt Saina Jayesh Vaida (SGP) 6-2, 6-2; Anastasia Melnikova (RUS) bt Madina Omarova(KAZ) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; Victoria Sedova (RUS) bt Hinata Wada(JPN) 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ doubles quarter-finals: Toki Adachi (JPN) & Yoshito ODA(JPN) bt Hamid Israr & Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-4, 6-1; Salar Khan & Hamza Aasim (PAK) bt Hamza Roman & Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 2-6, 6-4(10-4); Aahil Kalil(SR) & Zaidh Zihar (SRI) bt Amir Mazari & Kashan Tariq(PAK) 6-2, 6-1.

Girls doubles’ quarter-finals: Fatima Ali Raja & Zainab Ali Raja(PAK) bt Aashnika Kasturi (AUS) & Zara Khan(PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Bihar Kilic(TUR) & Saajida Razick(SRI) bt Sheeza Sajid & Soha Ali (PAK) 6-1,

6-0; Victoria Sedova

(RUS) & Anastasia Melnikova(RSU) bt Madina Omarova(KAZ) & Hinata WADA(JPN) 6-4, 6-3; Venuli Senari (SR) & Srimuk(THA) bt Amna Ali Qayum(PAK) & Saina Jayesh(SGP) 2-6, 6-4(10-2).