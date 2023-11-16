Man City report record Premier League revenues

Manchester City won the treble in the 2022/23 season. — AFP

LONDON: Manchester City announced record-breaking revenue of £712.8 million ($888 million) for their treble-winning season on Wednesday -- far outstripping the previous mark reported by Manchester United just last month.

The Premier League and European champions reported an increase of nearly £100 million in revenue for the 2022/23 financial year compared with the previous year as profits nearly doubled to £80.4 million.

United, who have been in City´s shadow for a decade, announced a Premier League revenue record figure of £648.4 million in late October. Pep Guardiola´s men last season became the second English club after United in 1999 to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in a single season.

City, who topped Deloitte´s 2023 Football Money League, received broadcast revenue in the year to June 30 of nearly £300 million, boosted by their success in Europe. The club´s wage bill rose by nearly £70 million to just under £423 million and they made a profit of almost £122 million on player trading.

However, the club´s annual report mentioned the 115 charges issued against them by the Premier League in February under the “Risks and Uncertainties” section. “The board acknowledges that there are a number of risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the club´s performance,” it said.