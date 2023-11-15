Bellingham ruled out of England Euro 2024 qualifiers

LONDON: Jude Bellingham has been ruled out of England´s final Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has also been withdrawn from Gareth Southgate´s squad, meaning five players are missing from the initial group announced for the match at Wembley on November 17 and the away fixture three days later.
Midfielder Bellingham, 20, who has scored 13 goals so far in a stunning debut season for Real Madrid, and Colwill both have shoulder issues. “Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill will play no part in England´s forthcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia,” the FA said in a statement. “The pair arrived at St George´s Park for assessments on Monday but will now return to their clubs to continue their rehabilitation.”
Representational image. — APP FileLAHORE: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan and Naseem Akhtar reached the semifinals of IBSF...
Lahore Qalandars owner Atif Rana. — x/_FaridKhan LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars owner Atif Rana has appreciated the...
South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring a century against Australia in the group stage win in...
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson bats during a practice session ahead of a World Cup semi-final against India. —...
New Zealand's Kane Williamson attends a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. — AFP/FileMUMBAI: New...
Australia's Travis Head.— AFP/FileKOLKATA: Australia opener Travis Head made a late entry into the World Cup after...