Bellingham ruled out of England Euro 2024 qualifiers

Jude Bellingham has been in breathtaking form for Real Madrid this season. — AFP/File

LONDON: Jude Bellingham has been ruled out of England´s final Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has also been withdrawn from Gareth Southgate´s squad, meaning five players are missing from the initial group announced for the match at Wembley on November 17 and the away fixture three days later.

Midfielder Bellingham, 20, who has scored 13 goals so far in a stunning debut season for Real Madrid, and Colwill both have shoulder issues. “Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill will play no part in England´s forthcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia,” the FA said in a statement. “The pair arrived at St George´s Park for assessments on Monday but will now return to their clubs to continue their rehabilitation.”