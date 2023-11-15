Laraib strolls into Tennis Championship U-13 semis

KARACHI: Laraib Shamsi moved into the semifinals of under-13 category in OK Estate & Builders Tennis Championship at Union Club here on Tuesday.
In the quarterfinals of the said category, Laraib beat Zayd Zaman 4-2, 4-2. In the first round of under-17 singles, Aisam Abdul Wadood defeated Abdullah Amir 7-6, 6-2, Laraib Shamsi beat Eschelle Asif 6-2 (Rtd.), and Ismail Aftab thrashed Arham Shehzad 6-3, 6-0.
In the qualifying round of under-11 singles, Qazi Ahyan Babar overpowered Huzaifa Zahid 5-3, 2-4, 4-2.
