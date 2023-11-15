Karachi Strikers clinch Pakistan Women T20 Cup

LAHORE: The Karachi Strikers clinched the Pakistan Women T20 Cricket Cup title after defeating Punjab University Unbeatables by 7 wickets in the final held at the PU Old Campus ground here on Tuesday.
PU Unbeatables scored 93 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Dua Majid of PU scored 34, while Karachi’s Subhana and Hurrain took three and two wickets respectively. Karachi Strikers chased the target after losing just three wickets. Subhana and Hurrain again exhibited excellent performance with the bat and contributed 19 and 17 runs respectively in the convincing victory of their team.
Dua Majid (110 runs) of PU was top run getter, Lubna (8 wkts) of PU best bowler, Hurrain (78 runs, 5 wkts) of BSL Karachi best alrounder, Shabnam Tariq (7 victims) of Karachi best wicket-keeper while Esha Saeeb of Lahore Dominators was adjudged find of the tournament.
Representational image. — APP FileLAHORE: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan and Naseem Akhtar reached the semifinals of IBSF...
Lahore Qalandars owner Atif Rana. — x/_FaridKhan LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars owner Atif Rana has appreciated the...
South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring a century against Australia in the group stage win in...
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson bats during a practice session ahead of a World Cup semi-final against India. —...
New Zealand's Kane Williamson attends a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. — AFP/FileMUMBAI: New...
Australia's Travis Head.— AFP/FileKOLKATA: Australia opener Travis Head made a late entry into the World Cup after...