Karachi Strikers clinch Pakistan Women T20 Cup

LAHORE: The Karachi Strikers clinched the Pakistan Women T20 Cricket Cup title after defeating Punjab University Unbeatables by 7 wickets in the final held at the PU Old Campus ground here on Tuesday.

PU Unbeatables scored 93 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Dua Majid of PU scored 34, while Karachi’s Subhana and Hurrain took three and two wickets respectively. Karachi Strikers chased the target after losing just three wickets. Subhana and Hurrain again exhibited excellent performance with the bat and contributed 19 and 17 runs respectively in the convincing victory of their team.

Dua Majid (110 runs) of PU was top run getter, Lubna (8 wkts) of PU best bowler, Hurrain (78 runs, 5 wkts) of BSL Karachi best alrounder, Shabnam Tariq (7 victims) of Karachi best wicket-keeper while Esha Saeeb of Lahore Dominators was adjudged find of the tournament.