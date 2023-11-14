Babar Azam lands in Lahore in wee hours

Mickey Arthur with Babar Azam - AFP/ File

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam landed in Lahore from Dubai in the wee hours of Monday after a dismal performance at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Babar, along with some members of the PCB including the team manager reached Lahore from Dubai by a private airline. The captain of the national team was escorted to his car under strict security. The fans who gathered at the airport chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan team.