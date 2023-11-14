 
close
Tuesday November 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Sports

Israel return to Euro qualifying, lose in Kosovo

By AFP
November 14, 2023
Israels players sing their national anthem ahead of the match against Kosovo. — AFP
Israel's players sing their national anthem ahead of the match against Kosovo. — AFP 

PRISTINA: Israel´s football team took the field for the first time since the start of the war in Gaza, losing 1-0 in Kosovo in a delayed Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday.

The game in Pristina, originally scheduled for October 15, was played under heavy security. Kosovo is predominantly Muslim but also a close ally of the United States and has good diplomatic relations with Israel. Impressive security measures were in place around the stadium before and during the match, including the deployment of special police units.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors