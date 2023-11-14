Israel return to Euro qualifying, lose in Kosovo

PRISTINA: Israel´s football team took the field for the first time since the start of the war in Gaza, losing 1-0 in Kosovo in a delayed Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday.
The game in Pristina, originally scheduled for October 15, was played under heavy security. Kosovo is predominantly Muslim but also a close ally of the United States and has good diplomatic relations with Israel. Impressive security measures were in place around the stadium before and during the match, including the deployment of special police units.
