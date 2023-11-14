Ahsan, Naseem enter World 6 Red Snooker last-28 round

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan and Naseem Akhtar on Monday entered last 28 in IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 in Doha.
Ahsan Ramzan defeated Susantha Boteju of Sri Lanka 4-2 in his group with the frames score being 29-36, 48-09(33), 50-16, 65-06 (61), 02-47, 48-06. Ahsan, however, then went down to Latvia’s cueist Rodion Judin 4-2 but he still managed the qualification. The frames score was 50-15, (41) 75-0, 13-51, 45-0, 0-48, 71-0. Naseem Akhtar kept his brilliant form intact and notched two wins to advance to the knockout stage.
