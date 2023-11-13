Pakistan 2 lose to Cyprus in World Snooker semis

A representational image of the snooker balls and sticks. — Unsplash/File

LAHORE: Pakistan 2, featuring Mohammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan, had to content with a bronze medal when late Saturday night they went down to Cyprus’s pair of Antonis Poullos and Michael Georgiou 0-4 in the semi-final of the IBSF World Team Snooker Championship in Doha.

The Pakistan 2 pair, which had defeated Pakistan 1 in the quarter-final, failed to show the sort of resistance which was expected from them against the Cyprus players. The frames score was 95-22, 62-41, 66-64, 58-44.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also began its title quest in the World 6 Red Snooker Championship on Sunday. On the opening day Ahsan took a bright start when he conquered Tamer Elmasri of Jordan 4-1 in his first outing. The frames score was 54-4, 41-0, 57-0, 5-48 and 39-0. Ahsan’s fine feat also was embellished with breaks of 45and 37 in the third and fifth frames. The other show saw Naseem defeating Maciej Kusak of Poland 4-3 after a pulsating finish.

It was a show characterised by Nadeem's super fightback. After losing the first two frames 4-58, 19-41, Naseem made a fine fightback when he he won the next three frames 59-23, 45-5 and 39-19 to place himself 3-2 ahead.

In the sixth frame, the Polish brought discipline and managed some fine display to win it 33-18 to level the score 3-3. However Naseem had thought otherwise. He kept his cool and played meticulously to pull off a 36-3 win to seal a hard-earned victory in the end.

The frames score was 4-58, 19-41, 59-23, 45-5, 39-19, 18-33, 36-3 in Nadeem's favour. Ahsan was scheduled to meet Sri Lanka's Susantha Boteju late Sunday night. On Monday, Naseem will face Santosh Putuwar of Nepal and Cheung Ka Wai of Hong Kong while, Ahsan will meet Rodion Judin Latvia.