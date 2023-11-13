Campbell trumps Cameron Smith to win Hong Kong Open

New Zealand’s Ben Campbell celebrates with the winner’s trophy after his victory in Fanling. — AFP

HONG KONG: The 635th-ranked New Zealander Ben Campbell beat "frustrated" major winner Cameron Smith by one stroke for a stunning triumph at the $2 million Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

Campbell roared to his first title on the Asian Tour with back-to-back birdies on the last two holes to card a final-round four-under-par 66 at a sunny Fanling. The unheralded Kiwi finished on 19-under overall to snatch a famous victory in the LIV-supported International Series event.

"I was battling all day," said Campbell, whose career has been stymied by injuries.

"I´ve had quite a few injuries and bulged discs in the back and things like that, so I had to change the swing quite a bit, especially in the last two or three years. "Throughout the year I´ve had chances (to win) but not been able to finish it off, so great to put that behind me now.

"Monkey´s off the back now." It was a disappointing ending for the 2022 British Open champion Smith, who was in an overnight share of the lead and hoping to become the latest Australian to win Asia´s oldest professional golf tournament.

The 30-year-old, one of the biggest names to make the move to the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, shot a final-round two-under-par 68 to finish at 18-under. "Pretty poor over the weekend," said Smith, who shot a 65 on Saturday.

"But I hung in there good, so lots of positives to take from that, but definitely wasn´t the nicest golf to be played over the last couple of days. "It didn´t feel great, but it was still ok.

"Plenty of positives to take away from it, it was just a frustrating weekend." Canada´s hard-charging Richard T. Lee and Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand were joint third, two shots off the triumphant Campbell. South Korea´s Jang Yu-bin was fifth, with major winners Graeme McDowell and Patrick Reed 12th and 15th respectively.