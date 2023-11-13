Campbell trumps Cameron Smith to win Hong Kong Open

HONG KONG: The 635th-ranked New Zealander Ben Campbell beat "frustrated" major winner Cameron Smith by one stroke for a stunning triumph at the $2 million Hong Kong Open on Sunday.
Campbell roared to his first title on the Asian Tour with back-to-back birdies on the last two holes to card a final-round four-under-par 66 at a sunny Fanling. The unheralded Kiwi finished on 19-under overall to snatch a famous victory in the LIV-supported International Series event.
"I was battling all day," said Campbell, whose career has been stymied by injuries.
"I´ve had quite a few injuries and bulged discs in the back and things like that, so I had to change the swing quite a bit, especially in the last two or three years. "Throughout the year I´ve had chances (to win) but not been able to finish it off, so great to put that behind me now.
"Monkey´s off the back now." It was a disappointing ending for the 2022 British Open champion Smith, who was in an overnight share of the lead and hoping to become the latest Australian to win Asia´s oldest professional golf tournament.
The 30-year-old, one of the biggest names to make the move to the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, shot a final-round two-under-par 68 to finish at 18-under. "Pretty poor over the weekend," said Smith, who shot a 65 on Saturday.
"But I hung in there good, so lots of positives to take from that, but definitely wasn´t the nicest golf to be played over the last couple of days. "It didn´t feel great, but it was still ok.
"Plenty of positives to take away from it, it was just a frustrating weekend." Canada´s hard-charging Richard T. Lee and Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand were joint third, two shots off the triumphant Campbell. South Korea´s Jang Yu-bin was fifth, with major winners Graeme McDowell and Patrick Reed 12th and 15th respectively.
Harry Kane. — AFPBERLIN: Harry Kane scored two first-half goals as Bayern Munich beat pro moted Heidenheim 4-2 on...
England fast bowler David Willey. — AFPKOLKATA: England fast bowler David Willey said he was confident he had made...
A representational image of a person lifting weight. — Unsplash/FileLAHORE: Olympian Talha Talib is serving ban due...
Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur speaks during a press conference following a nets practice session at The Oval in...
Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis. — AFP/File COLOMBO: Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis appealed Sunday for the...
England Jos Buttler, right, leads his team off the field after victory over Pakistan. — AFPKOLKATA: England...