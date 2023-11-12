 
Sunday November 12, 2023
Zahir Shah is new PHF vice president

By Our Correspondent
November 12, 2023
The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).  — PHF
The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).  — PHF 

ISLAMABAD: Syed Zahir Shah (President of KPK Hockey Association) who has recently resigned as associate secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been elevated to the post of Vice-President.

Zahir Shah will replace Maj Gen (rtd) Mohammad Tariq Aleem Suri as the Vice President of PHF. Maj Gen (rtd) Mohammad Tariq Aleem has recently resigned from the post.

