Zahir Shah is new PHF vice president

The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). — PHF

ISLAMABAD: Syed Zahir Shah (President of KPK Hockey Association) who has recently resigned as associate secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been elevated to the post of Vice-President.

Zahir Shah will replace Maj Gen (rtd) Mohammad Tariq Aleem Suri as the Vice President of PHF. Maj Gen (rtd) Mohammad Tariq Aleem has recently resigned from the post.