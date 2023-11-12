FATA, Rawalpindi triumph in sixth round of Pakistan Cup

Abdul Faseeh century leads Rawalpindi to win in rain-affected Pakistan Cup round six. — X/TheRealPCBMedia

LAHORE: FATA and Rawalpindi regions registered one-sided victories in their respective matches during the sixth round of the Pakistan Cup here on Saturday.

Wheres the matches between Multan and Karachi Whites in Rawalpindi and Peshawar and Lahore Whites in Abbottabad were cancelled due to the overnight rain. FATA won the toss and chose to field against Faisalabad at Mirpur Cricket Stadium.

Faisalabad posted 229 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 45 overs. Asif Ali shone with a brilliant 78 runs off 72 balls, featuring 6 fours and 4 sixes.

In response, FATA chased down the target, reaching 230 for the loss of seven wickets in 44.2 overs. Opting to bowl first, Rawalpindi Region restricted Lahore Blues to 256 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 45 overs at Pindi Cricket Stadium.