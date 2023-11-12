FATA, Rawalpindi triumph in sixth round of Pakistan Cup

LAHORE: FATA and Rawalpindi regions registered one-sided victories in their respective matches during the sixth round of the Pakistan Cup here on Saturday.
Wheres the matches between Multan and Karachi Whites in Rawalpindi and Peshawar and Lahore Whites in Abbottabad were cancelled due to the overnight rain. FATA won the toss and chose to field against Faisalabad at Mirpur Cricket Stadium.
Faisalabad posted 229 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 45 overs. Asif Ali shone with a brilliant 78 runs off 72 balls, featuring 6 fours and 4 sixes.
In response, FATA chased down the target, reaching 230 for the loss of seven wickets in 44.2 overs. Opting to bowl first, Rawalpindi Region restricted Lahore Blues to 256 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 45 overs at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation . — PHF ISLAMABAD: Syed Zahir Shah who has recently resigned as...
The image shows London-based orthopedic surgeon Dr Ali Sher Bajwa carrying the national flag. — MNP NewsLAHORE:...
Omaima Sohail is player of the tri-series final for her all-round heroics. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket NewsLAHORE:...
Police stand guard near the Fadil Vokrri stadium in Pristina ahead of Kosovo's rearranged Euro 2024 qualifier against...
The Rana Naveed Cricket Academy Sheikhupura . — Facebook/Rana Naveed Cricket Academy SheikhupuraLAHORE: Karachi...
Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Bermuda Championship at Port...