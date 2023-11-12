Karachi Whites in command of National U19 final against Peshawar

The Rana Naveed Cricket Academy Sheikhupura . — Facebook/Rana Naveed Cricket Academy Sheikhupura

LAHORE: Karachi Whites U19 ended the second day of the National U19 Championship final against Peshawar in cruise control after posting 333 for nine declared and reducing the opponent side for 36-2 at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy Sheikhupura here on Saturday.

After the rain disallowed play on the first day, Peshawar had to pay the price for their decision to bowl first, as Saad Baig and Wahaj Riaz gave Karachi Whites a well-cushioned, stitching a partnership of 176 runs.

Wahaj fell to Mohammad Irfan after scoring 85 from 128, including eight boundaries and a six. In Irfan’s subsequent over, Saad was dismissed for 96.

Jawad Ali took the third wicket for Peshawar, as Haroon Arshad was caught behind for 31 from 52, including three boundaries. With a 80-run-stand between them, Ali Hassan (57) and Mohammad Shahriyar (44) brought the game back in Karachi’s control.