Noren heads into Bermuda weekend with two stroke lead

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, Bermuda, on Friday. — AFP

MIIAMI: Swede Alex Noren held a two stroke lead after shooting a second round 66 at the US PGA Tour´s Bermuda Championship on Friday.

Noren had equaled the course record with a 10-under par 61 on Thursday. While he couldn´t match that feat he heads into the weekend with a two shot advantage over American Ryan Moore and Japan´s Satoshi Kodaira.

Noren carried over his outstanding opening round form into his early play, making birdies on the opening three holes.

But then he was only able to add birdies on the 15th and 17th to post his five-under round. “I played similarly good. Hit probably the same amount of greens, but just didn´t hit as close,” said the 41-year-old from Stockholm.

“Yesterday was probably the best I played in five or 10 years but today the wedges came up 15 feet instead of five and had a bunch of tap-ins yesterday. “The greens have quite a lot of slope and quite a lot of grain. The first three birdies I just kind of rolled in and then it was a little trickier, but I´m happy with 5 under,” he said.