Thai, SL players win ITF Junior titles

The poster of the ITF J-30 Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championships. — Facebook/Qasim Ali

ISLAMABAD: Exhibiting an aggressive display of powerful tennis Kamonpanyakorn Thadanapong (Thailand) outplayed Japanese Yoshito Oda in straight sets to win the first leg of J-30 ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis at the PTF/SDA Complex courts on Saturday. The Thai player won 6-4, 6-1.

In the girls’ singles final, Saajida Razick (Sri Lanka) edged out Viktoriia Sedova in a hard-fought three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to win the title.

Kamonpanyakorn Thadanapong was too powerful at the baseline sending some sizzling down the line shots to upset Yoshito rhythm.

Though the Japanese player was equal to the task at the outset of the final, he was left struggling once the pressure was exerted by the Thai player.

In the girls’ final Saajida Razick was equipped with better stamina as she looked too cool even in the third set following 1-1. Sedova had no answer to her calculated shots as Saajida Razick won the third set with ease.

He Yerzhan Kistafin Ambassador Of Kazakhstan to Pakistan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Saeed Ahmad Khan SVP-PTF, Col. Gul Rehman[R] Secretary-General-PTF, and a large number of players, Coaches, parents, and tennis lovers.

The main draw matches of the 2nd leg will commence on Monday 13th November, 2023.