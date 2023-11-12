Sri Lanka appeals ICC ban over political meddling

Sri Lanka's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe (R) arrives at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in Colombo on November 6, 2023. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s sports minister said on Saturday he would appeal the country´s suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over alleged political interference in the local board.

Roshan Ranasinghe said the world governing body´s action on Friday night against his country was “illegal” and would appeal to the ICC´s Dispute Resolution Committee.

“The ICC suspension of Sri Lanka is illegal. We have been maliciously suspended without giving us an opportunity to respond to the allegation,” Ranasinghe told reporters in the capital Colombo.

He said the ICC had referred to “political interference” in Sri Lanka Cricket, the elected body that governs cricket in the country, but had not specified the charges.

“First, we must have the charges and then an opportunity to respond,” Ranasinghe said.

“If we fail to get redress from the DRC, we will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.”

The ICC said on Friday that Sri Lanka Cricket was “in serious breach of its obligations as a member”, highlighting “the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and to ensure that there is no government interference”.

The suspension came a day after Sri Lanka´s parliament asked the board to resign over allegations by Ranasinghe that it had syphoned off millions of dollars.