‘Spicy Pakistani food too hot to handle’

ISLAMABAD: Visiting foreign players mostly girls turning up for back-to-back international ITF junior tennis events praised the setting but were concerned about the extra-spicy food, saying that they required time to develop their taste buds for Pakistani cuisine.
In an interview with ‘The News’ on Saturday, Anastasia Melnikova, Viktoriia Sedova (both from Russia), and Madina Omarova (Kazakhstan) were unanimous on the PTF Complex courts’ standards and facilities available but complained they were struggling to develop taste with extra spicy food available.
“This is my first time here in Pakistan, found the people here nice, the ones always ready to cooperate. Yet, I did not know that before coming here that the food would be too spicy for my liking. You need time to develop a taste for such a food. Our stay here is too short for that,” Melnikova said.
The Russian girl who started her professional career just ten months back has traveled to almost ten countries during these months to compete on the junior circuit.
The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation . — PHF ISLAMABAD: Syed Zahir Shah who has recently resigned as...
The image shows London-based orthopedic surgeon Dr Ali Sher Bajwa carrying the national flag. — MNP NewsLAHORE:...
Omaima Sohail is player of the tri-series final for her all-round heroics. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket NewsLAHORE:...
Police stand guard near the Fadil Vokrri stadium in Pristina ahead of Kosovo's rearranged Euro 2024 qualifier against...
Abdul Faseeh century leads Rawalpindi to win in rain-affected Pakistan Cup round six. — X/TheRealPCBMediaLAHORE:...
The Rana Naveed Cricket Academy Sheikhupura . — Facebook/Rana Naveed Cricket Academy SheikhupuraLAHORE: Karachi...