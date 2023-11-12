‘Spicy Pakistani food too hot to handle’

The image shows group photo of all the participants of the ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championships -2023 that concluded at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. — Facebook/PAKTENNIS

ISLAMABAD: Visiting foreign players mostly girls turning up for back-to-back international ITF junior tennis events praised the setting but were concerned about the extra-spicy food, saying that they required time to develop their taste buds for Pakistani cuisine.

In an interview with ‘The News’ on Saturday, Anastasia Melnikova, Viktoriia Sedova (both from Russia), and Madina Omarova (Kazakhstan) were unanimous on the PTF Complex courts’ standards and facilities available but complained they were struggling to develop taste with extra spicy food available.

“This is my first time here in Pakistan, found the people here nice, the ones always ready to cooperate. Yet, I did not know that before coming here that the food would be too spicy for my liking. You need time to develop a taste for such a food. Our stay here is too short for that,” Melnikova said.

The Russian girl who started her professional career just ten months back has traveled to almost ten countries during these months to compete on the junior circuit.