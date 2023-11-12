Pak cueists continue to shine in World Snooker

Pakistan 2, featuring Mohammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan, defeated Pakistan 1, carrying Mohammad Sajjad and Babar Masih, after a tough battle. — Facebook/mimran.noshahi.7

LAHORE: Pakistan 2 on Saturday conquered Pakistan 1 4-2 to blast their way into the semi-finals of the IBSF World Team Snooker Championship being held in Doha. Pakistan 2, featuring Mohammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan, defeated Pakistan 1, carrying Mohammad Sajjad and Babar Masih, after a tough battle.

Naseem and Ahsan exhibited fine skills and kept in trouble entirely the seasoned Sajjad and Babar.

The frames score was 70-41, 17-86, 73-52, 68-50, 2-106 (62) and 52-43.Pakistan 2 were set to face Cyprus in the semi-final Saturday night.The first semi-final between Poland and Hong Kong was in progress till filing of the story.

Earlier in the last 16 Pakistan 1, featuring Mohammad Sajjad and Babar Masih, blanked Bahrain 4-0.Pakistan’s pair also managed breaks of 56, 62 and 76 in the first, third and fourth frames, respectively.

The frames score was 66-35, 52-28, 77-7, 100-33. Bahrain were represented by Habib Sabah and Heshan Alsaqer in the show dominated by Pakistan.