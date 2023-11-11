Bangladesh coach calls for timed-out rule change

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha. — BCB

PUNE: Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha called for a change to cricket´s timed-out law, saying it should be a matter for the umpires only, as debate rumbled on about Shakib Al Hasan´s role in a controversial dismissal of Sri Lanka´s Angelo Mathews.

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in a World Cup group-stage game in Delhi on Monday. However, the result was overshadowed by Mathews becoming the first player in the 146-year history of major international cricket to be timed out following an appeal by Shakib, which the Tigers captain refused to withdraw.

Mathews was given out after he exceeded the two minutes allowed for an incoming batsman to take strike as he attempted to secure a broken strap on his helmet.

Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald, who is to quit his post when his contract expires after the World Cup, was unhappy with the dismissal, telling the CricBlog website: "I think it really overshadowed a clinical performance by Bangladesh. I´m sort of a bit still shocked about it to be honest.

"It´s just my values that I have as a person and as a cricketer," the 57-year-old former South Africa fast bowler added. But Hathurusingha said Friday: "I don´t think it (the row) is going to stop here, whatever I say. The only thing I can say is that it´s one of the modes of dismissal.

"My suggestion is to leave it to the umpires to decide, I don´t think you should leave it to the players to appeal and all that." Victory over Sri Lanka came too late to salvage Bangladesh´s hopes of a semi-final place, with the team having lost six of their eight group games ahead of Saturday´s clash in Pune against Australia, already into the last four.

And they will have to face the five-time champions without Shakib, appearing in his fifth World Cup, after he broke his finger batting against Sri Lanka. The spin-bowling all-rounder may now have played the last World Cup match of his career given he will be 40 by the time of the 2027 edition in southern Africa.

"We have been spoilt," Hathurusungha said. "We have had him for a long time, when you have someone of Shakib´s calibre as your number one all-rounder, it´s two players in one...It´s hard (to replace him in the side)."

Donald to quit Bangladesh post after World Cup Allan Donald will leave his post as Bangladesh´s fast-bowling coach following the World Cup, officials and media said on Friday, days after his public criticism following the "timed-out" row involving skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh will wrap up a disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign in India against Australia in Pune on Saturday. "I´m done and going home," Bangladesh´s Daily Star newspaper quoted the South African Donald as saying in Pune.

"I think it really overshadowed a clinical performance by Bangladesh. I´m sort of a bit still shocked about it to be honest. It´s just my values that I have as a person and as a cricketer," Donald told the CricBlog website.

Bangladesh´s cricket authorities were reportedly unhappy with Donald´s public criticism and sought a written explanation from him. "His contract is expiring in any case after the World Cup," Chowdhury said. "There has not been any progress about a renewal."

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha refused to be drawn into commenting on Donald´s remarks, saying he had not discussed them with him. But he did praise the former South Africa fast bowler´s impact on the squad´s paceman.

"He has done a wonderful job since he has been here and contributed to the success of our fast-bowling unit," Hathurusingha told reporters in Pune on Friday. "He´s brought a lot of experience and a lot of personality into the team, he´s been a wonderful coaching addition...he will be missed," the former Sri Lanka batsman added.