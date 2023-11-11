Brook can play ‘100 games for England’, says Malan

England's Dawid Malan ready for Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday. — AFP

KOLKATA: England batsman Dawid Malan said Friday young teammate Harry Brook has been placed "under so much pressure" at the World Cup but backed him to play "100 games across all formats".

Brook´s struggles have mirrored those of the reigning champions whose woeful title defence will officially end on Saturday when they face Pakistan at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Brook has made just one fifty at a tournament where England have lost six out of eight games, including a first defeat to Afghanistan.

"I really feel for him. I feel like there´s been so much pressure put on his shoulders, almost as if he was the saviour of English cricket," said Malan. "The poor kid is still learning his way and he´s still trying to find his feet in international cricket."

He added: "Hopefully he learns from this and from all the pressure that´s been put on his shoulders and he can find a way to keep getting better because I think he´s an exceptional talent and I can see him playing 100 games for England across all formats."

Opening batsman Malan has been a rare bright spot for England over the last five weeks in India. He has 373 runs at an average of over 46 and made a career best 140 against Bangladesh with two more fifties in the games with Australia and Netherlands.

However, at 36, he appreciates that his brief ODI career, which has only seen him play 30 games, may come to an end on Saturday if England´s cricket rulers decide to cull the senior stars. "I´m the second oldest in this team. I don´t know what my future holds whether that be my choice or the team´s choice," he said.

"Tomorrow could be the last game of cricket for England for me and it could still be the start of another journey. Who knows? We´ll only find out when the dust settles." "The sport changes quickly. It has a way of biting you in the backside," said Malan. Despite that, Malan said that qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan was still a target.

Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR

India (Q) 8 8 0 0 0 16 2.456

South Africa (Q) 9 7 2 0 0 14 1.261

Australia (Q) 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.861

New Zealand 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.743

Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036

Afghanistan 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.336

England 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.885

Bangladesh 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.142

Sri Lanka 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.419

Netherlands 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.635

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Pakistan vs England

1:30 pm

PST