Boult ready to face ‘India in front of 1.5 billion people’

New Zealand's Trent Boult prepares to bowl against Sri Lanka on Thursday. — AFP

BENGALURU: New Zealand´s Trent Boult said Thursday "it doesn´t get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people" as he counted down to their likely World Cup semi-final showdown in Mumbai.

Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-37 to play a pivotal role in his team´s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka that has virtually assured them a place in the last-four. Rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to pull off miraculous victories in their concluding group games in order to knock New Zealand out of the semi-final reckoning.

The Kiwis would face undefeated India in Mumbai next Wednesday with South Africa playing Australia in Kolkata 24 hours later. "We´re going to be very clear with how we´re going to tackle that game," said veteran fast bowler Boult.

"I think there´ll be a lot of excitement and the prospect of that challenge. It doesn´t get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people." New Zealand, who have been runners-up in the previous two World Cups, have an edge over India in tournament match-ups with a 5-4 advantage.

They knocked out much-fancied India in the semi-finals in 2019. "I can´t speak on what they´re thinking but from our point of view to play a World Cup in India and to come up against the host nation, a team that´s red hot and playing good cricket at a great ground, you couldn´t script it any better," added 34-year-old Boult. Rohit Sharma´s India have been unbeaten to top the 10-team table.

India, who last won the World Cup in 2011, faced a stiff challenge from the Kiwis in their league match which they won by four wickets in Dharamsala. Boult said the conditions at Mumbai´s Wankhede Stadium will be different and the pressure will be on the hosts.