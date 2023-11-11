Pakistan teams reach World Snooker last-16

Representational image. — Facebook/Snooker News

LAHORE: Both Pakistan 1 and Pakistan 2 topped their groups to qualify for the last 16 of the World Team Snooker Championship after winning three matches each on the trot in Doha.

Pakistan 1, featuring Mohammad Sajjad and Babar Masih, downed Ireland 3-2.

After losing the first frame 30-62, Sajjad and Babar bounced back and won the second frame 62-19. Pakistan 1 went on to take lead by winning the third frame 74-9 with a super break of 65.

However, the Irish pair brought parity by winning the fourth frame 84-38. Sajjad and Babar did well in the fifth frame and won it 59-20 to seal a solid win.

In the next fixture, Pakistan 1 downed Egypt 3-1. After losing the first frame 9-74 Pakistan 1 won the second frame 139-0 with a splendid 139 break. Babar and Sajjad then went on to win the remaining two frames 69-31 and 72-2.

Late Thursday night Babar and Sajjad had defeated Romania 3-0 in their first fixture. The frames score was 103-42, 57-26 and 78-31.

Pakistan 2, featuring Ahsan Ramzan and Naseem Akhtar, who had downed Germany in their first fixture on Thursday 3-1, went on to defeat UAE 3-1 with the frames score being 67-22, 62-72, 58-44 and 54-15.

In their third and last group fixture Pakistan 2 defeated Sweden 3-0 to qualify for the last 16. The frames score was 70-58, 77-13 and 81-41. The last 16 matches will be held on Saturday (today).