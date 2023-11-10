Thoughts already turning towards semi-final, says Miller

South Africa's David Miller (left) and head coach Rob Walter inspect the strip in Ahmedabad. — AFP File

AHMEDABAD: South Africa´s David Miller hailed Afghanistan as “one of the joys of the World Cup” on Thursday but admitted thoughts were already turning towards their semi-final clash with Australia.

South Africa have qualified for the last four with six wins and two losses in eight games while Afghanistan, their opponents in Ahmedabad on Friday, still harbour outside hopes of squeezing into the semi-finals.

“They´ve been really, really good to watch,” said Miller of Afghanistan who have beaten defending champions England as well as former winners, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They were in touching distance of another major scalp on Tuesday when they had five-time champions Australia on the ropes before Glenn Maxwell launched his spectacular one-man rescue mission

“They´re a team that´s certainly growing in confidence. They´ve shown that they can compete. I mean this World Cup they´ve done really, really well, beaten some big teams.”

He added: “It´s been good to watch the Afghanistan group going the way that they have with the spinners that they´ve got, the batters up front. “They have a chance to make the semifinals. That´s the joy of the World Cup. You see different teams doing well, people that don´t necessarily rate a certain team exceeding in a certain phase of the World Cup.”

Miller hailed Maxwell´s undefeated 201-run masterclass, achieved despite cramps and back spasms which forced him to attempt only boundaries as he pulled his team back from the brink of 91-7 in Mumbai on Tuesday. “Seeing a knock like that was really special,” said Miller of Maxwell who he will face again in the semi-finals next week.

“He´s an X-Factor, a match winner. It was inspiring to see no foot movement there and still hitting sixes and fours. From a game where they were dead and buried.”

Miller admitted players were excited at the prospect of a World Cup semi-final against Australia. When they met in the group stage at Lucknow four weeks ago, Maxwell was out for three and South Africa romped to a 134-run victory.

“We played them before in the World Cup, so kind of a dress rehearsal there and we´ve played them quite a bit in the past,” said Miller of the five-match home series on the eve of the World Cup that South Africa won 3-2.

“So, we know what to expect. They´re always a competitive team. They´ve got some incredible players and match winners amongst their team.”

‘I expected more’, says Afghanistan captain as World Cup dream slips away Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said Thursday that he had “wanted and expected more” at the World Cup as dreams of a semi-final place slipped away.

Having defeated reigning champions England, as well as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan should also have seen off Australia before Glenn Maxwell staged his one-man Mumbai rescue mission on Tuesday.

“As a team we feel proud, we are happy with what we did in this World Cup,” said Shahidi. “But as a captain, I wanted and I expected more. We should have done better.” Afghanistan have enjoyed their best World Cup.

At their 2015 debut, they won just one game against Scotland before losing all nine matches at the 2019 tournament. They conclude their group campaign on Friday against South Africa who have already made sure of a semi-final spot along with India and Australia.

New Zealand are likely to pip Afghanistan and Pakistan to the last semi-final place following their thumping five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday. Despite winning widespread praise for their swashbuckling style of cricket, Afghanistan ended up as authors of their own downfall in the field.

They dropped five catches in losing to New Zealand while Mujeeb Ur Rahman will forever be haunted by spilling a simple chance on Tuesday when Maxwell had made just 33. Maxwell went on to play one of the greatest innings of all time with an undefeated 201 saving Australia who had been on the ropes at 91-7 chasing 292 to win.

“Yeah, that loss was very disappointing for us as a team,” added Shahidi. “They were seven down and Maxwell played the innings of his life. We were not expecting that. But it´s part of the game, part of life.”

Shahidi admitted that their mistakes in the field were fatal. “In the New Zealand game those dropped catches hurt us and especially with Australia, the dropped chance that we had. That was the reason, if we took that, the result and scenario would be far different than now.” Shahidi admitted he was looking forward to facing South Africa.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Afghanistan vs South Africa

1:30 pm PST