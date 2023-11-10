‘Funnier things have happened’: Nidamanuru

Netherlands' Teja Nidamanuru is looking forward to facing India in his team's concluding World Cup game on Sunday. — AFP File

PUNE: Netherlands all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru said “funnier things have happened” when asked to assess his side´s chances of finishing their World Cup campaign with a win over unbeaten hosts India.

The Netherlands suffered a crushing 160-run defeat by England in Pune on Tuesday that dropped them to the bottom of the 10-team table. India, by contrast, have been the form team of the tournament with a perfect record of eight wins from eight games.

That has left them top of the standings and already assured of a semi-final berth ahead of their group-stage finale against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Dutch have already upset one giant at this World Cup with a 38-run defeat of title contenders South Africa, like India also now in the last four, in Dharamsala last month.

“To arguably play the best team in the competition at the top of the table is something we´re very excited by,” India-born Nidamanuru, 29, told reporters. “It´s a game of cricket, right?. So it (a win) could be possible.

“We play our brand of cricket, we do what we do well...We´ve got guys who can play spin well. We´ve also got guys who can take wickets, obviously you need a bit of luck. “There´s no doubt that they (India) are a very strong team and they´ve been playing very good cricket. But funnier things have happened.” Right now, however, non-Test side the Netherlands are propping up the World Cup standings.