Lanning retires from international cricket

SYDNEY: Record-breaking Australian women´s captain Meg Lanning said she had “nothing left to achieve” after retiring on Thursday from international cricket.
The 31-year-old top-order batter led Australia to four Twenty20 World Cup titles, one 50-over World Cup triumph and a Commonwealth Games gold -- earning the nickname “Megastar” for her run-scoring exploits.
After 13 years of international cricket and having captained her country on 182 occasions, Lanning said it was the “right time to move on to something new”. “I´ve achieved so much within the game and been lucky enough to have such a successful career and be part of very successful teams,” a tearful Lanning said.
