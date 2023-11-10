Sri Lanka’s parliament asks ‘corrupt’ cricket board to resign

Sri Lanka's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe (R) arrives at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in Colombo on November 6, 2023. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s parliament unanimously asked the country´s cricket board to resign on Thursday after accusing it of unprecedented corruption involving millions of dollars.

It was the latest development in a crisis involving the cricket board -- the richest sporting organisation in the bankrupt island country -- that came to a head after Sri Lanka´s humiliating World Cup defeat by India last week.

The move is not binding but adds to pressure on the board, which the sports minister sacked on Monday only for the Court of Appeal to restore it the following day. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa moved a resolution asking Sri Lanka Cricket to step down immediately and the government agreed in a rare show of unity in the fractured legislature.

“This is a historic resolution that sends a message to the world that Sri Lankan legislators have united to defend cricket and restore the integrity of the game,” Premadasa told the cricket-mad country´s parliament.