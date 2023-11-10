Explosive performances mark fifth round of Pakistan Cup

LAHORE: Explosive performances and rain-drenched victories marked the fifth round of Pakistan Cup Cricket Tournament on Thursday. FATA, Peshawar, Multan, and Karachi Whites emerged victorious, while matches in Abbottabad and Rawalpindi were marred by bad light.
The standout performance of the day came from Karachi Whites’ Saim Ayub, who unleashed a relentless onslaught, amassing a staggering 179 runs against Rawalpindi. This remarkable innings, adorned with 11 sixes and 15 fours, is Ayub’s best individual score in List A cricket. Karachi Whites sealed the victory by 72 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Multan secured a 37-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis rules against Lahore Blues at the Abbottabad Stadium. Hussain Talat’s 70 and Rizwan Hussain’s composed 62 runs guided Multan to a total of 257 runs for 7 wickets in 40 overs.
South Africa's David Miller and head coach Rob Walter inspect the strip in Ahmedabad. — AFP FileAHMEDABAD: South...
Australia's Glenn Maxwell PUNE: Glenn Maxwell´s extraordinary batting exploits may have made headlines but coach...
Netherlands' Teja Nidamanuru is looking forward to facing India in his team's concluding World Cup game on...
England captain Jos Buttler. — AFP FilePUNE: Jos Buttler wants to stay on as England captain as he prepares for a...
Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced her retirement from international cricket after a hugely successful...
Sri Lanka's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe arrives at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in Colombo on November 6,...