Explosive performances mark fifth round of Pakistan Cup

LAHORE: Explosive performances and rain-drenched victories marked the fifth round of Pakistan Cup Cricket Tournament on Thursday. FATA, Peshawar, Multan, and Karachi Whites emerged victorious, while matches in Abbottabad and Rawalpindi were marred by bad light.

The standout performance of the day came from Karachi Whites’ Saim Ayub, who unleashed a relentless onslaught, amassing a staggering 179 runs against Rawalpindi. This remarkable innings, adorned with 11 sixes and 15 fours, is Ayub’s best individual score in List A cricket. Karachi Whites sealed the victory by 72 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Multan secured a 37-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis rules against Lahore Blues at the Abbottabad Stadium. Hussain Talat’s 70 and Rizwan Hussain’s composed 62 runs guided Multan to a total of 257 runs for 7 wickets in 40 overs.