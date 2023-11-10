Abbottabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, AJK reach Hanif Cup super-four stage

Representational image. — PCB

LAHORE: Abbottabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad and AJK have qualified for the Super Four stage of the Hanif Mohammad Cup.

The fifth round of the tournament saw victories for Hyderabad, Karachi Blues, Sialkot and Islamabad. In the Group A, Karachi Blues romped to a dominant nine-wicket win over Bahawalpur at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. The pair of Kashif Ali and Jahanzaib Sultan made it a comfortable chase of the 180-run target for Karachi Blues as the duo stitched an unbroken 172-run partnership and got over the line in 23.3 overs.

Kashif Ali scored a brilliant hundred, making 126 not out off 86 deliveries, hammering a total of eight sixes and 14 boundaries. Opening batter Jahanzaib contributed with an unbeaten 48 off 51 deliveries while Khawaja Mohammad Nafay was the only batter dismissed for four by Shayan Khalil.

Earlier, Karachi Blues had won the toss and put Bahawalpur in to bat first, skittling them for 179 in 42.4 overs. Mohammad Sheharyar (55, 63b, 5x4s, 2x6s) and Abdul Hadi (42, 61b, 2x4s, 2x6s) offered some resistance to the relentless Karachi Blues bowling. Mohammad Taha was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Afaq Khan and Syed Waleed Azeem took two wickets each.

Hyderabad rode on Rizwan Mehmood’s unbeaten century to post a match-winning total of 233-5 in their 45 overs against Abbottabad at Bohranwali Ground, Faisalabad. Making full use of Abbottabad’s invitation to bat first, Rizwan, who came into bat at the loss of two wickets, hit 101 not out in 122 deliveries with the help of 14 fours and one maximum.

Rizwan was ably supported by Sher Afzal (48, 62b, 6x4s, 1x6) and Mohammad Suleman (46, 49b, 6x4s). Mohammad Ibraheem, Ahmed Khan, Khalid Usman and Afaq Khan registered a wicket each.

In reply, Abbottabad were troubled by a frequent fall of wickets with the duo of Majid Asghar and Jawad Ali sharing seven wickets between them. Majid had figures of 4-43 while Jawad picked up 3-25. Ahmed Khan (53 not out, 62b, 4x4s, 2x6s) and Khayam Khan (46, 39b, 4x4s, 2x6s) were the top scorers for Abbottabad as they were all out for 191 in 41.5 overs.

In Group B, the match was reduced due to rain to 30 overs a side. AJK won the toss and decided to field first. Islamabad reached a competitive score of 193-7 in their allotted overs, with most batters getting starts. Sudais Ulfat provided stability with his well-crafted 51-ball 44 featuring five fours and one six. Islamabad skipper Rohail Nazir contributed with 34 off 37 balls.

Faizan Saleem, Basit Ali and Mohammad Shehzad each had two wickets to their names while Naveed Malik registered one scalp.

AJK’s chase was soon beset by a batting collapse following the 41-run opening partnership. Javed Khan (36, 56b, 3x4s, 1x6) and Raja Farhan Khan (30, 35b, 2x6s) were their leading run-scorers. That Islamabad were able to bundle out AJK for 161 in 28.3 overs was down to the efforts of Farmanullah Khan (3-18 in six overs), Faizan Riaz (3-22 in three overs) and Sudais Ulfat (2-32 in six overs).

A 113-run stand for the first wicket saw Sialkot off to a superb start after they decided to bat first against Larkana at Multan Cricket Stadium. Mirza Tahir Baig hit 13 fours in his 78-ball 69 while Ashir Mehmood slammed seven boundaries and a six in his 69-ball 60. Sialkot posted 283-5 in their 45 overs with Anas Amjad (39 not out, 38b, 4x4s) and Hamza Nazar (41 not out, 18b, 7x4s, 1x6) finishing off the innings well.