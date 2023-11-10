Babar crashes out of World Snooker

LAHORE: Pakistan’s experienced cueist Babar Masih was also shown the exit door when he fell against Michael Geogiou of Cyprus in the pre-quarter-finals of the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha late Wednesday night. Michael started well as he won the first two frames 79-46 and 80-4.
However, in the third frame Babar did well and won it 67-2 to reduce the deficit. Michael made a sharp comeback and won the fourth frame 64-9 to stretch his lead to 3-1. Babar pulled one back by winning the fifth frame 54-48 but it did not deter Michael as he went on to win the next two frames 70-9, 91-48 to seal a solid win. The frames score was 79-46, 80-4, 2-67, 64-9, 48-54, 70-9 and 91-48 in Michael’s favour. Mohammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan had already exited in the round of 32 and round of 38, respectively.
