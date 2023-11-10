Bilal overcomes strong challenge from Hamza

Representational image. — APP File

ISLAMABAD: Bilal Asem overcame a strong challenge from Hamza Roman to check into the semi-finals of the J-30 Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championships at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Bilal won the quarter-final 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

The match lasted for 3 hours and 15 minutes. Hamza won the first set with Bilal fighting back to level the match by winning the second. The deciding set turned out to be a close affair with both holding on to their serve before the matter was decided on a tie break.

The President PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan visited the PTF Complex to witness some matches and interact with the Pakistani and foreign players.

Results:

Boys single quarter finals: Ahtesham Humayun (PAK) bt Toki Adachi (JPN) 6-0, 3-0(Retd); Bilal Asim (PAK) bt Hamza Roman(PAK) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5); Yoshito ODA (JPN) bt Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-3, 6-2; Kamonpanyakorn Thadapong(THA) bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-2, 6-1.