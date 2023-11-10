Man Utd on brink of Champions League exit

Rashford (2nd R) was sent-off in Manchester Uniteds 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen. —AFP

COPENHAGEN: Manchester United are on the brink of an early exit from the Champions League after blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 on Wednesday to FC Copenhagen as MarcusRashford was sent-off in the Danish capital.

Rasmus Hojlund looked to have come back to haunt his former club by scoring twice inside half an hour. But Rashford´s sending-off swung the destiny of the match and possibly sealed United´s fate with a third defeat in four games in Group A.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves levelled for Copenhagen before half-time. Bruno Fernandes´ penalty briefly put United back in front, but two goals in the final seven minutes from Lukas Lerager and 17-year-old Roony Bardghji handed Copenhagen their first Champions League win since 2016.