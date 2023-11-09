Shadab Khan back in action

ISLAMABAD: Shadab Khan trained with the other members of the national cricket team Wednesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, a few days ahead of Pakistan’s important World Cup match against England. Pakistan are to play against England in a make or break match on November 11.
Shadab, who suffered from concussion problems, had gone through the required tests before getting back into action. After clearing his MRI tests, speedster Haris Rauf also started training at nets and was seen bowling with his usual fluency. Ibrar Ahmad and Imamul Haq were the only cricketers who missed training on Wednesday.
