Inzamam criticises PCB

KARACHI: Former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and chairman of its management committee Zaka Ashraf.

A few days ago, Inzamam’s involvement as a shareholder in a company had come to light but he resigned from the position of chief selector before the formation of a committee to investigate the matter. Subsequently, the PCB formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the conflict of interest.

After resigning from his position, Inzamam spoke on Geo News program “Capital Talk” on Wednesday. He stated that his lawyer has sent an email to the board, saying, “Summon us if you need us,” but there has been no response to the email.

“I found out through the TV that my resignation was not accepted. The board members did not inform me of the non-acceptance of the resignation, and now they are trying to save face,” he said.

“I didn’t resign due to the performance of the team in the World Cup. PCB constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate my issue. PCB could’ve made this committee after the World Cup because I’m not running anywhere,” he added. “The board chairman was appointed for four months, and now an additional three-month extension has been granted. During such extensions, efforts are being made to shift blame onto others.”

“PCB investigations are ongoing regarding the conflicts of interest, and Inzamam-ul-Haq is currently suspended,” the PCB said in reponse. “PCB will make a decision to retain or dismiss Inzamam once all investigations are complete.”