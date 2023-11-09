More Pakistanis in ITF Pakistan Juniors quarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Hamid Israr made it to the quarter-finals of the ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championships with a straight sets win over Thai player Thanathip Poti at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.
Hamid Israr (PAK) beat Thanathip Poti (THA) 6-3, 6-2. Two Japanese also made it to the quarter-finals. Unseeded Ahtesham Humayun upset fourth seeded Huzaima Abdul Rehman in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.
In the girl’s quarterfinals, unseeded Hinata Wada of Japan upset 4th seeded Anastasia Melnikova (RUS) in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.
Boys singles second round: Yoshito Oda (JPN) bt Zaidh Zihar (SRI) 6-3, 6-2; Ahtesham Humayain (PAK) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman(PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Hamid Israr (PAK) bt Thanathip Poti (THA) 6-3, 6-2; Toki Adachi (JPN) bt Kashan Tariq(PAK) 6-1, 6-1
Girls singles quarter-finals: Viktoriia Sedova (RUS) bt Senari Jayasinghe(SRI) 6-0, 6-0; Hinata Wada (JPN) bt Anastasia Melnikova(RUS) 7-5, 6-2; Saajida Razick (SRI) bt Saina Jayesh Vaida (SGP) 6-1, 6-3; Phitchayapak Srimuk(THA) bt Aashnika Kasturi (AUS) 6-1, 6-1.
