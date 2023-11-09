Babar reaches World Snooker last-16

Cueist Babar Masih — X/naadiisporty

LAHORE: Pakistan’s solid cueist Babar Masih on Wednesday continued with his blistering run when he blasted his way into the last 16 in the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha.

Babar defeated Felix Frede of Germany 4-0 in the last 32 to qualify for the last 16.

Babar managed fine breaks of 53 each in the first and third frames.

Babar had a good start to the show when he won the first frame 68-42. He demonstrated fine skills and his potting ability was exceptional. He then went on to sweep the next three frames 87-8, 86-13 and 62-29 to seal a commanding win.

Babar was late Wednesday night scheduled to face Michael Georgiou of Cyprus in the pre-quarter-finals.

Pakistan’s other two cueists, Mohammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan, lost their knockout stage matches.

Naseem exited after losing his match in the last 32 while Ahsan was shown exit door by India’s player in the last 38 show.

Naseem, who had ended as group runner-up in the league stage, went 4-2 down to Cheung Ka Wai of Hong Kong China.

Naseem had a fine start against Cheung when he won the first frame 65-62 after a rough battle. However, Cheung made a stunning fightback immediately after by managing a huge break of 85 to win the second frame 85-0.