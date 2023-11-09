 
close
Thursday November 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Sports

Ok Estate & Builders Tennis Championship from 11th

By Our Correspondent
November 09, 2023
Representational image. — WTA
Representational image. — WTA

KARACHI: Karachi Tennis Association is organising Ok Estate & Builders Tennis Championship at Union Club from November 11-19. The singles events in the championship are for men, ladies, juniors 17, boys 15, under-13, under-11, under-8, girls 15, and wheelchair (men) while doubles events for men and for boys 15 will also be played.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors