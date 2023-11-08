Mathews brands Shakib ‘disgraceful’ for ‘stooping so low’

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan as “disgraceful” after he became the first player in 146 years of international cricket to be given “timed out” in a bitter World Cup clash.
“I don´t know where the common sense went because obviously it´s disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh if they want to play cricket and to stoop down to that level. I think there is something drastically wrong,” an angry Mathews told reporters in New Delhi.
“In my 15-year career, I´ve never seen a team going down to that level because the umpires also admitted that it´s equipment malfunction, and they could have gone upstairs and checked again.”
