Double-ton Maxwell takes Australia into semi-finals

Australia's Glenn Maxwell hits out during a match-winning World Cup hundred against Afghanistan in Mumbai. — AFP

MUMBAI: Glenn Maxwell´s stunning 201 not out guided Australia into the semi-finals of the World Cup as the five-time champions snatched a sensational three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

At 91-7, chasing 292, Australia were all set to join title-holders England, 1996 champions Pakistan and 1992 winners Sri Lanka as yet another notable Afghanistan scalp at this World Cup.

Crucially, however, recalled all-rounder Maxwell was dropped soon afterwards on 33 when Mujeeb Ur Rahman somehow floored a simple chance at short fine leg off fellow spinner Noor Ahmad.

“It would´ve been nice if it was chanceless, I´ve lived a very charmed life out there,” said Maxwell, appropriately nicknamed ´The Big Show´. He made Afghanistan pay with an astounding 128-ball innings featuring 21 fours and 10 sixes as he became just the third batsman after New Zealand´s Martin Guptill and West Indies´ Chris Gayle to score a World Cup double century.

Maxwell ended the match in style with nearly three overs to spare when he slammed Mujeeb for another six. The 35-year-old Maxwell´s highest one-day international score was just his fourth century in 136 matches at this level, but second of the tournament after he scored the fastest hundred in men´s World Cup history, off just 40 balls, against the Netherlands.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was 12 not out but played his part by holding firm in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 202. There was one more twist late on in a dramatic encounter when Maxwell, on 146, suffered a violent attack of cramp as he hobbled through for a single.

But following on-field treatment a still-struggling Maxwell continued to pulverise Afghanistan´s attack with a dazzling array of shots. These included an extraordinary reverse hit for six off paceman Azmatullah Omarzai -- earlier denied a hat-trick by Maxwell. Afghanistan, despite this defeat, remain in last-four contention but they will need to beat second-placed South Africa and hope other results go their way to qualify for the knockout phase.

It had seemed the night would belong to Ibrahim Zadran, whose 129 not out in a total of 291-5 was the first hundred by an Afghanistan batsman at a World Cup. Thar left Australia needing to better their previous highest winning score to win a World Cup match of 287 against New Zealand in a 1996 quarter-final in Chennai But opener Travis Head fell for a duck, caught behind off a superb Naveen-ul-Haq delivery that seamed away sharply.

Afghanistan won the toss

Afghanistan innings

Gurbaz c Starc b Hazlewood 21

Ibrahim not out 129

Rahmat c Hazlewood b Maxwell 30

Hashmatullah b Starc 26

Omarzai c Maxwell b Zampa 22

Nabi b Hazlewood 12

Rashid not out 35

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 10) 16

Total: (5 wickets, 50 overs) 291

Did not bat: Ikram, Mujeeb, Noor, Naveen

Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-121, 3-173, 4-210, 5-233

Bowling: Starc 9-0-70-1, Hazlewood 9-0-39-2, Maxwell 10-0-55-1, Cummins 8-0-47-0, Zampa 10-0-58-1, Head 3-0-15-0, Stoinis 1-0-2-0

Australia innings

Warner b Azmatullah Omarzai 18

Head c Ikram b Naveen 0

Marsh lbw b Naveen 24

Labuschagne run out 14

Inglis c Ibrahim b Azmatullah 0

Maxwell not out 201

Stoinis lbw b Rashid 6

Starc c Ikram b Rashid 3

Cummins not out 12

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, w 10) 15

Total: (7 wkt, 46.5 overs) 293

Did not bat: Zampa, Hazlewood

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-43, 3-49, 4-49, 5-69, 6-87, 7-91

Bowling: Mujeeb 8.5-1-72-0, Naveen 9-0-47-2, Azmatullah 7-1-52-2, Rashid 10-0-44-2, Noor 10-1-53-0, Nabi 2-0-20-0

Result: Australia won by 3 wickets

Player of the match: Glenn Maxwell

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Michael Gough