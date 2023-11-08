Saim, Sohail, Sadam win Texas Chicken Open titles

KARACHI; M Saim, Sohail Adnan, and Sadam ul Haq won titles at the 2nd Texas Chicken Squash Open that concluded at NCC here on Tuesday.
In the final of PSA Closed Satellite for men, Sadam ul Haq overpowered Abdulah Nawaz 6-11, 11-2, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5 in 45 minutes to clinch the title. In the final of under-9 category, Sindh’s M Saim thrashed Aban Khan 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 in 15 minutes.
In the final of under-13 category, Sohail Adnan from Punjab beat M. Bin Atif 11-2, 11-1, 11-7 in 20 minutes.
