Slovenia beat Australia in Billie Jean King Cup finals opener

SEVILLE: Slovenia beat seven-time winners Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup finals opener on Tuesday in Seville, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-three tie.

Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek won their singles rubbers against last year´s runners-up to get Slovenia off to a strong start on their finals debut before the closing doubles. Juvan defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-1 before Zidansek beat Daria Saville 6-1, 6-4. Juvan got the ball rolling with a comfortable straight-sets win over Tomljanovic.