Wednesday November 08, 2023
Slovenia beat Australia in Billie Jean King Cup finals opener

By AFP
November 08, 2023
The Czech Republics Marie Bouzkova won her singles rubber to clinch victory over Switzerland in Group A of the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Seville. — AFP/File
SEVILLE: Slovenia beat seven-time winners Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup finals opener on Tuesday in Seville, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-three tie.

Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek won their singles rubbers against last year´s runners-up to get Slovenia off to a strong start on their finals debut before the closing doubles. Juvan defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-1 before Zidansek beat Daria Saville 6-1, 6-4. Juvan got the ball rolling with a comfortable straight-sets win over Tomljanovic.

