Shan’s unbeaten ton seals victory for Karachi Whites

Shan Masood celebrating his century.— x/DSBcricket

LAHORE: Shan Masood smashed an unbeaten century to seal a victory for his team during the fourth round of the Pakistan Cup on Tuesday.

In a thrilling contest at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore Whites posted 249-5 in 45 overs after opting to bat first. Tayyab Tahir led the way with an impressive 92 not out. However, Karachi Whites’ Shan Masood stole the show with an unbeaten century 121 and combined with Asad Shafiq 86 for an unbroken 179-run partnership to secure an eight-wicket victory.

In a match at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Lahore Blues set a target of 174 runs for Peshawar. Lahore Blues’ Imran Butt was the standout performer, scoring 94. Peshawar’s Kamran Ghulam 54 and Adil Amin 50 guided their team to victory with six wickets in hand. Peshawar’s disciplined chase ensured a comfortable win.

Rawalpindi chose to bowl first at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, restricting Faisalabad to 197 runs. Faisalabad’s Faheem Ashraf and Ali Shan contributed significantly. Rawalpindi faced early setbacks but a match-winning partnership of 179 runs between Mubasir Khan 99 and Umar Amin 65 guided their team to a seven-wicket victory.